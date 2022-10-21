 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview, Cowlitz Indian Tribe receive Department of Justice grants

Department of Justice

Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C. in July 2012.

 Another Believer, Contributed

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the city of Longview and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe grants to address community safety.

The city of Longview is slated to receive $10,664 to “meet the needs of law enforcement, and provide a foundation for youth violence intervention programs,” according to a DOJ press release. 

Longview joins nine other cities across Washington state to be awarded Byrne grants, a program that provides funding under the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

A different safety grant for $410,246 was awarded to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. The $15.8 million grant was shared between 17 tribes, most of which will use funds to "improve services for victims of crime," according to the DOJ. 

Some of the tribal governments intend to use the funds to assist folks who are re-entering society after leaving jails or prisons, or pay for drug treatment and their drug courts, a DOJ press release states. 

