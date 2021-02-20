Longview city, police buildings open Monday

The City of Longview buildings and the Longview Police Department lobby will open to the public at limited capacity on Monday.
The decision follows the state’s transition to Phase 2 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
Those in city buildings are required to wear masks and social distance.
No more than three people are allowed in the police lobby at once and masks are required.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can also reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums.
To move forward into the next phase, a region has to meet three of the four metrics:
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions
- ICU occupancy of less than 90%
- test positivity of less than 10%
Both the city and police recommend using online and phone options to avoid in-person contact when possible.
CityCity residents can still avoid in-person contact by paying utilities bills using credit or debit cards at https://egov.mylongview.com or by phone at 877-349-8039.
Pay with check, and include your bill pay stub, at drop boxes outside city hall on Broadway Street or by mail to the City of Longview Utilities, PO Box 128, Longview, WA 98632.
Learn more about utility bills at www.mylongview.com/402/Utility-Payments or call 360-442-5099.
For questions for specific departments, contact:
- Building and electrical inspection requests: 360-442-5090
- Building & Planning general questions: 360-442-5086
- Engineering services: 360-442-5200
- Longview Police Department: 360-442-5800
- Longview Fire Department: 360-442-5503
- Parks & Recreation: 360-442-5400
- Longview Public Library: 360-442-5300
PolicePolice fingerprinting services for employment and concealed pistol licenses are available by appointment and can be scheduled at mylongview.com/285/Police.
Police also recommend filing police reports online and renewing concealed pistol licenses by mail.