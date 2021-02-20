Longview city, police buildings open Monday

The City of Longview buildings and the Longview Police Department lobby will open to the public at limited capacity on Monday.

The decision follows the state’s transition to Phase 2 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.

Those in city buildings are required to wear masks and social distance.

No more than three people are allowed in the police lobby at once and masks are required.

In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can also reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums.

To move forward into the next phase, a region has to meet three of the four metrics:

a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases

a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions

ICU occupancy of less than 90%

test positivity of less than 10%

Both the city and police recommend using online and phone options to avoid in-person contact when possible.