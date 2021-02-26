Longview City Council votes against Verizon cell phone tower lease

A new cell phone tower in Longview, an 80-foot structure for Verizon Wireless, will not be built on the north end of Alabama Street after all.
On Thursday, Longview City Council members voted down a potential lease agreement with Verizon Wireless, the operating name for Cellco Partnership, in a 4-3 vote.
Last spring, Verizon Wireless approached the city about leasing 1,148 square feet of the 1426 Alabama St. lot where the city currently stores public works equipment.
Councilmembers Steve Moon, Mike Wallin, Chet Makinster and Mayor MaryAlice Wallice voted no and councilmembers Hillary Strobel, Christine Schott and Ruth Kendall voted yes.
Verizon proposed to pay the city $1,000 a month in a five-year renewable lease. Rent would increase 3% each year and the city would receive $2,000 upfront from Verizon when the agreement is signed.
At the Thursday meeting, both Moon and Makinster said they weren’t against placing another cell phone tower in the city, but didn’t approve of this location.
Wallin suggested a tower should not be placed so close to homes and questioned where the tower would fall if a natural disaster like a tornado hit the city.
“It’s an inappropriate site in proximity to a residential neighborhood,” he said.
An employee of a consulting firm representing Verizon said there would be an extra buffer of about 20 feet from the property line to the tower, so it wouldn’t be right next to neighbors. The tower would also be surrounded by landscaping.
Wallin added that the 75 decibels of noise from the cell tower’s generator could be a nuisance to neighbors.
The Verizon representative said the generator would only be turned on once a week during the day. She said the site had already been approved through the State Environmental Policy Act and the company already had “zoning approval” and was “ready to go.”
Verizon considered placing a tower in Archie Anderson Park at 22nd Avenue and Alabama Street instead, which Wallin also opposed.
Strobel noted the tower could provide additional cell coverage to the area.
Ken Hash, Longview Public Works director, said although the lease would have a term limit, he expects if a tower was built it would be “there forever.”
“I see it being used as a cell tower as long as we’re using cell phones,” said Hash, if the deal went through.
He said cell phone companies sell tower lease agreements to each other as they extend their coverage networks, so although the tower might not stay with Verizon, it will likely remain in service for the long term.
According to Opensignal, an independent analytics company that researches cell phone signal strength and data speed, AT&T has the highest signal strength and download and upload speeds in the Longview area. Other area service providers, according to Opensignal, are Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.
The Opensignal data is an average of the experience of Opensignal users in the area over a 60-day period.