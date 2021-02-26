Longview City Council votes against Verizon cell phone tower lease

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An employee of a consulting firm representing Verizon said there would be an extra buffer of about 20 feet from the property line to the tower, so it wouldn’t be right next to neighbors. The tower would also be surrounded by landscaping.

Wallin added that the 75 decibels of noise from the cell tower’s generator could be a nuisance to neighbors.

The Verizon representative said the generator would only be turned on once a week during the day. She said the site had already been approved through the State Environmental Policy Act and the company already had “zoning approval” and was “ready to go.”

Verizon considered placing a tower in Archie Anderson Park at 22nd Avenue and Alabama Street instead, which Wallin also opposed.

Strobel noted the tower could provide additional cell coverage to the area.

Ken Hash, Longview Public Works director, said although the lease would have a term limit, he expects if a tower was built it would be “there forever.”

“I see it being used as a cell tower as long as we’re using cell phones,” said Hash, if the deal went through.