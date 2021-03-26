Longview City Council to update food truck rules, transit building parking, transportation funding

The Longview City Council agreed Thursday it would draft an ordinance making it easier to operate a food truck in the city.
At its Thursday meeting, council members also approved parking for staff and customers at the city transit building and voted in favor of three transportation projects to possibly receive federal and state funds.
Food trucks
The Longview City Council unanimously voted for city staff to draft rules to make it easier for food trucks to operate in the city.
The draft ordinance will include allowing temporary, daily food truck operations on private property, easier access to permits and multiple permanent food trucks in one location.
Current restrictions prevent food truck operators from parking in a private lot and selling to walk-up customers. The draft ordinance would allow operators to purchase temporary-use permits for $62 a year to sell food on private property in certain locations for the day.
Mobile restauranteurs who convene in timed parking spots on some city streets also could purchase permits for $25 a month or $60 for three consecutive months to exceed time limits.
Currently, operating a permanent food truck in certain city zones requires a permit with a hearing to be approved. The draft ordinance would allow operators to purchase permits with automatic approval in locations like Washington Way and Ocean Beach Highway.
Today, food trucks cannot operate in neighborhood commercial zones, but in the draft ordinance, operators could buy a permit that requires a hearing for approval to locate there.
Food trucks in fixed locations would be managed more like restaurants, and require permits for water and sewer hookups and access to permanent restrooms.
Transit parking
The council unanimously approved new parking restrictions at the city transit division parking lot aimed at helping transit employees and customers find parking spots.
The 1135 12th Avenue lot has been inundated with parking from employees of nearby businesses, according to a city report.
Amending the ordinance was tabled at the last council meeting because some members, like Councilman Mike Wallin, wanted to review the lot in person. After further inspection, Wallin said the lot is “not really intended for others in the geographic area to use.”
Transportation funding
The council added three projects to the city’s approved six-year transportation improvement plan to possibly receive federal and state funds.
The projects are to replace two city transit relief vehicles for a total of $66,000, replace four buses for a total of $2 million and improve the intersection of State Route 432 and California Way for a total of $3.75 million.
The total cost can be paid for with a combination of federal, state and city funds. Projects must be included in the 2021 list to receive federal or state funding this year.
The three projects also were selected by the city to seek financial support in 2020, but the pandemic delayed funding approvals.
Three projects on the list recently secured funding: upgrading downtown traffic signals for a total of $769,100, adding flashing beacons to Washington Way and Broadway Street crosswalks for a total of $1.2 million and collecting city traffic data for a total of $15,000.