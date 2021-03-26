Longview City Council to update food truck rules, transit building parking, transportation funding

The Longview City Council agreed Thursday it would draft an ordinance making it easier to operate a food truck in the city.

At its Thursday meeting, council members also approved parking for staff and customers at the city transit building and voted in favor of three transportation projects to possibly receive federal and state funds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Food trucks

The Longview City Council unanimously voted for city staff to draft rules to make it easier for food trucks to operate in the city.

The draft ordinance will include allowing temporary, daily food truck operations on private property, easier access to permits and multiple permanent food trucks in one location.

+3 Longview looks to ease rules limiting food truck locations As Araceli Mendoza worked to finalize plans to locate her food truck in the parking lot of a Commerce Avenue business in Longview, she ran int…

Current restrictions prevent food truck operators from parking in a private lot and selling to walk-up customers. The draft ordinance would allow operators to purchase temporary-use permits for $62 a year to sell food on private property in certain locations for the day.

Mobile restauranteurs who convene in timed parking spots on some city streets also could purchase permits for $25 a month or $60 for three consecutive months to exceed time limits.