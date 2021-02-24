Longview City Council to review proposal to lease land for Verizon cell phone tower

The city does not currently lease land for any cell phone towers, said City Manager Kurt Sacha, but there are towers in city limits likely leased on private land.

Adam Trimble, with the city’s planning department, said, typically, cell phone towers are used by multiple providers and are operated by third parties. He said the city recently permitted two new towers for AT&T on the 1200 block of Third Avenue and the 2000 block of 12th Avenue and both can accommodate multiple providers.

Hash said Verizon specified the company wanted to work with a public land owner in this deal.

According to Opensignal, an independent analytics company that researches cell phone signal strength and data speed, AT&T has the highest signal strength and download and upload speeds in the Longview area. Other area service providers, according to Opensignal, are Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.

The Opensignal data is an average of the experience of Opensignal users in the area over a 60-day period.

Hash said the potential lease agreement could create local construction jobs to build the tower as well as grow cell phone coverage in the city. More cell coverage, said Hash, would benefit both businesses and emergency management services.