Longview City Council to review proposal to lease land for Verizon cell phone tower

An 80-foot tall Verizon cell tower could be built on the north end of Alabama Street on City of Longview land.
Verizon Wireless, which is the operating name for Cellco Partnership, approached the city about leasing space last spring and a draft proposal will be presented to the Longview City Council at its 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25 meeting. City staff is recommending that the council vote on the agreement.
Verizon proposed to lease 1,148 square feet of the 1426 Alabama St. lot where the city currently stores public works equipment, like old street lamps.
Verizon proposed to pay the city $1,000 a month in a five-year renewable lease. Rent would increase 3% each year and the city would receive $2,000 upfront from Verizon when the agreement is signed.
Ken Hash, Longview Public Works director, said although the lease would have a term limit, he expects if a tower is built it would be “there forever.”
“I see it being used as a cell tower as long as we’re using cell phones,” said Hash, if the deal goes through.
He said cell phone companies sell tower lease agreements to each other as they extend their coverage networks, so although the tower might not stay with Verizon, it will likely remain in service for the long term.
He said he receives about four calls from private companies a year inquiring to purchase city cell phone towers.
The city does not currently lease land for any cell phone towers, said City Manager Kurt Sacha, but there are towers in city limits likely leased on private land.
Adam Trimble, with the city’s planning department, said, typically, cell phone towers are used by multiple providers and are operated by third parties. He said the city recently permitted two new towers for AT&T on the 1200 block of Third Avenue and the 2000 block of 12th Avenue and both can accommodate multiple providers.
Hash said Verizon specified the company wanted to work with a public land owner in this deal.
According to Opensignal, an independent analytics company that researches cell phone signal strength and data speed, AT&T has the highest signal strength and download and upload speeds in the Longview area. Other area service providers, according to Opensignal, are Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.
The Opensignal data is an average of the experience of Opensignal users in the area over a 60-day period.
Hash said the potential lease agreement could create local construction jobs to build the tower as well as grow cell phone coverage in the city. More cell coverage, said Hash, would benefit both businesses and emergency management services.
Hash added that there is no signal for two local cell phone carriers at his West Longview home, though he would not say which companies.