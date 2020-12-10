Longview City Council directs staff to explore small businesses tax relief

“Our toolbox is not very big. We are limited by the state of Washington,” he added.

He said the motion for staff to bring forward ordinances was a way to get a conversation started and that he wanted other council member’s ideas on what else could be done to help.

Council member Hillary Strobel said she liked the idea of a temporary tax relief as a first step, but she would “love to see the council get really creative” and look at the bigger picture of creating a Longview small business resiliency program.

Moon said he had wanted the original motion to be vague in terms of what would qualify a businesses for relief so the council could make that choice together.

Council members Ruth Kendall and Strobel asked how the city would be able to choose businesses without making it a complicated process.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said it would be difficult to determine if a business was making less due to COVID-19, especially because there could be a number of reasons why, on paper, a business would not appear to be affected but was.