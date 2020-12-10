Longview City Council directs staff to explore small businesses tax relief

Longview City Council on Thursday gave final approval for the 2021-2022 budget and directed the city manager to look into giving small businesses relief from some city taxes.
The council adopted a biennial budget of $83.6 million over 2021 and 2022 in the general fund. It also gave final approval to ordinances establishing that water and sewer rates will not increase next year.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin and councilmember Steve Moon introduced a motion to create a small business relief program that would give local businesses tax exemptions and relief.
“This comes because … our neighbors have lost 2,069 jobs this year as a result of COVID and so many … small and locally owned businesses are suffering because they can’t keep their doors open,” Wallin said.
Moon added that he supported the motion because “I love my community, I love my small businesses that I frequent … and I want to find a way to support them and keep them going.”
Wallin and Moon asked the council to provide businesses and occupation tax and potentially some municipal utility tax relief to Longview businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic or related restrictions.
Wallin said he suggested the tax relief because he was “looking for the answer to what is within the ability of the city of Longview to do.”
“Our toolbox is not very big. We are limited by the state of Washington,” he added.
He said the motion for staff to bring forward ordinances was a way to get a conversation started and that he wanted other council member’s ideas on what else could be done to help.
Council member Hillary Strobel said she liked the idea of a temporary tax relief as a first step, but she would “love to see the council get really creative” and look at the bigger picture of creating a Longview small business resiliency program.
Moon said he had wanted the original motion to be vague in terms of what would qualify a businesses for relief so the council could make that choice together.
Council members Ruth Kendall and Strobel asked how the city would be able to choose businesses without making it a complicated process.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said it would be difficult to determine if a business was making less due to COVID-19, especially because there could be a number of reasons why, on paper, a business would not appear to be affected but was.
Sacha gave a hypothetical example of a small coffee shop that used to employee several workers, but then laid them off to make ends meet. The owners perhaps would work all the shifts, he said, so the payroll savings would make it seem like there had not been a COVID-19 impact when there was.
Administrative Services Director Kris Swanson added that of Longview’s roughly 3,600 businesses, any which earn less than $20,000 a year already don’t pay B&O tax. That exemption applies to about 1,400 businesses.
About 2,200 businesses do pay B&O tax, she said, and suggested that raising the threshold of those who are exempt would be the simplest solution.
Longview resident Michael O’Neill asked the council to “consider the portion of our revenue you’re offering up to one specific class of people in Longview.”
He said that if the city would later have to “cut services that all citizens enjoy, that’s worth considering as you look at this.”
Swanson said she estimated that if the city raised the exempt threshold to $50,000 a year, the city would lose about $75,000 annually.
Council member Chet Makinster said the city should keep the program simple “so we can do it now, today, not in June.”
“I’m afraid that by the time we get done with this, it’s not going to matter,” he said.
