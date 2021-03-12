Longview City Council approves sewer construction, tables transit center parking lot changes

The Longview City Council this week approved a money-saving sewer construction project, and tabled parking lot changes aimed to provide more options for transit staff.

The council corrected plans for sewer construction set in 1999 for Mount Solo Road when it voted unanimously at its Thursday, March 11 meeting to approve a construction agreement with a housing developer.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said the city held a temporary agreement with the developer to build a new sewer pump station and sewer main pipeline in 2021. A larger sewer system is needed as more houses are being built. Hash said 10 homes are currently permitted.

Hash said the previous plans created an unnecessary sewer line that would run parallel to an existing line, which would cost more for the city to both maintain and operate.

Hash said the city and developer drafted plans to replace about 800 feet of an aging concrete sewer line with a larger PVC pipe that is used in modern plumbing. Hash said the changes will cost the city $140,000 by splitting work with the developer, while alone it would have cost around $500,000.