Longview business offers $500 reward to solve catalytic converter theft

A Longview business is offering a $500 reward to find the person who stole eight catalytic converters from four company vans.

The Entek office on Columbia Boulevard reported the crime to police Monday, Feb. 15. Surveillance footage caught a white male in a mask and baseball hat walk into the company vehicle lot on Saturday morning, Feb. 13. Cameras also caught the alleged suspect's car, though the make and model are not clear.

According to Cowlitz County police documents, since November there have been 19 reports of stolen catalytic converters. Police in multiple agencies say more have been reported but not identified as catalytic converter thefts in these initial reports.

In under five minutes, thieves can saw off catalytic converters underneath vehicles to sell to scrapyards for their precious metals, according to Kelso Police Officer Erik Swenningson.

Swenningson said thieves use hacksaws or cordless electric saws to remove the devices located on the outside of vehicles.