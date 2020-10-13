Zahn, Abbarno vie for 20th house district seat

The two candidates for the 20th District state House of Representatives seat are taking different approaches to campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic and how to balance the budget.

At the same time, they agree that the local economy needs more family jobs and that rural infrastructure needs a boost.

Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno said he hasn’t changed any of his campaign strategies since the primary, because it worked for him then. He won 47% of the total vote across the four counties.

“I’m campaigning in all four counties with socially distanced small meet-and-greets,” Abbarno said. “I’m just trying to meet people as much as I can in this new age of campaigning.”

Toutle Democrat Timothy Zahn said while he typically prefers knocking on doors and meeting people where they are, he hasn’t done that due to COVID-19 and does not plan to.

“I know if you take the right precautions there’s not a high risk of infection, but the last thing I would ever want to do is give anybody COVID so even the remote possible I could give it to someone is too much,” he said.