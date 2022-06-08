 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth and Family Link holding Summer Resource Fair Saturday

Youth and Family Link is holding a Summer Resource Fair on Saturday. 

Families preparing for the end of the school year can stop by Youth and Family Link's Summer Resource Fair Saturday to learn more about activities and resources available in the coming months. 

The resource fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 Douglas St. in Longview. Along with information about community resources, the event will include an inflatable obstacle course, rock climbing wall, ice cream, cotton candy and raffle prizes. 

Link is also holding a COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic during the event from 10-2 p.m. in the Family Room. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3NA4oCu. Walk-ins are also welcome. 

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for a booster dose five months after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series, according to the Department of Health. 

Adults ages 50 years and older and those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster four months after their first.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

