Youth and Family Link holding resource fair, COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

Youth and Family Link is holding a community resource fair Tuesday that will include COVID-19 vaccines.

About 10 resource providers will be at the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Link's building at 907 Douglas St. in Longview. Masks and social distancing are required.

All three COVID-19 vaccine types will be available, including the smaller Pfizer vaccine dose for children 5 to 11 years old. People who are eligible also can receive a booster vaccine. All vaccines are free.

The organization is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International to administer the vaccines.

People interested in getting a vaccine can make an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3zAWrqi or by using the link or QR code on the Youth and Family Link Facebook page. The clinic also will take walk-ins.

Emiley Siters, community program coordinator, said the organization decided to expand its monthly COVID-19 vaccine clinic to a larger event to bring in more people and connect them with resources.

Providers at the event include the Cowlitz Family Health Center, United Way, NEXT Success, FISH of Cowlitz County, the Ethnic Support Council, Amerigroup, Core Health, Head Start and the Washington State University Extension.

All families attending will receive a "passport" that can be stamped by each provider they talk to, Siters said. They will get a raffle ticket for each stamp to be entered into a giveaway at the event. Raffle prizes include an Xbox, iPad, hoverboard and other items.

Attendees do not have to receive a vaccine to participate, Siters said. There is no pressure for families to get the vaccine, but the shots will be available for those interested, she said.

People receiving their first dose at the clinic can get their second dose at Link on Feb. 1, Siters said.

Link is planning to hold vaccine clinics in other locations throughout the county, including Kalama, Castle Rock, Toutle and Woodland, Siters said.

For more information about the resource fair or vaccine clinic, call Youth and Family Link at 360-423-6741.

