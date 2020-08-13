YMCA opens with limited capacity, hours; county records two new COVID cases

Like other businesses and organizations, YMCA members and employees have to follow social distancing rules and wear face masks. Members can take off face masks when exercising but they have to be worn at all other times.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Cowlitz County has not had any reported cases associated with gyms or fitness centers but other counties and states have. Hard breathing creates more droplets that travel further, so the risk is higher in that situation to spread the virus, he said. Krager said he would recommend individuals at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19 don't go to gyms at this time. It is critically important gyms follow the guidelines, he said.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee updated guidance for fitness facilities, making most of the rules the same for Phases 2 and 3 of his reopening plan.

The guidance allows limited indoor fitness and sports training with 300 square feet of distance between each person. Large facilities (12,000 square feet and larger) are limited to 25% capacity.

Showers, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, tanning beds, as well as squash and racquetball courts are closed. Locker rooms are limited to hand washing and restrooms only, or as required for pool use authorized under state guidelines.