YMCA opens with limited capacity, hours; county records two new COVID cases

The YMCA of Southwest Washington has reopened its pool and weight and cardio rooms on a limited basis after the governor released updated fitness guidelines last week.
The announcement occurs as the county's COVID infection rate is declining from a June-July surge. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, and Wednesday marked the first day with zero new cases since June 1.
The county has recorded 503 cases, with 255 considered recovered. Two patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.
The YMCA announced earlier this week that members can make reservations for lap swimming and adult exercise in the pool. A limited number of members are also allowed in the weight and cardio rooms, according to the YMCA website. Staff will monitor use and limit entry, according to the Y.
The Longview facility also asks members to clean equipment when they are done and to limit their workouts to an hour.
The facility is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. As members return and the gym gets busier, it will extend hours, according to the website. Away members, guest passes, day passes, pickleball, racquetball, basketball, open swim, water fitness classes, some group classes and child care are unavailable. No unattended children under 15 years old are allowed.
Like other businesses and organizations, YMCA members and employees have to follow social distancing rules and wear face masks. Members can take off face masks when exercising but they have to be worn at all other times.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Cowlitz County has not had any reported cases associated with gyms or fitness centers but other counties and states have. Hard breathing creates more droplets that travel further, so the risk is higher in that situation to spread the virus, he said. Krager said he would recommend individuals at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19 don't go to gyms at this time. It is critically important gyms follow the guidelines, he said.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee updated guidance for fitness facilities, making most of the rules the same for Phases 2 and 3 of his reopening plan.
The guidance allows limited indoor fitness and sports training with 300 square feet of distance between each person. Large facilities (12,000 square feet and larger) are limited to 25% capacity.
Showers, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, tanning beds, as well as squash and racquetball courts are closed. Locker rooms are limited to hand washing and restrooms only, or as required for pool use authorized under state guidelines.
Limited pool use is allowed beginning in modified Phase 1 and beyond. The rules allow appointment only lap swimming, one-on-one lessons and small group (five or less) at general use swimming pools.
In another COVID development, the state Department of Health last week released a report of non-healthcare related outbreaks by setting, with agriculture and food-related manufacturing at the top of the list, with 57 and 44 outbreaks reported, respectively.
Krager said Cowlitz County's outbreak data is pretty similar to the state's as far as how many outbreaks have been reported in each industry. He said the health department won't release the local numbers because some may be small enough to identify an infected individual.
The department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed or probable cases with at least one confirmed case; at least two of the cases have symptom onset dates within 14 days of each other; and plausible epidemiological evidence of transmission in a shared location other than a household.
Along with agriculture/produce packing and food-related manufacturing, the settings with the most outbreaks are retail and grocery with 44, food service and restaurants with 44, and other manufacturing with 34. Recreation was combined with leisure and hospitality, and only had six reported outbreaks statewide, according to the report.
Cowlitz County has seen outbreaks in many different work environments, including office based, agriculture, manufacturing, small businesses and large businesses, Krager said.
"No business is immune from an outbreak, although businesses can certainly take steps to lessen the risk," he said. "Some businesses naturally are higher risk. If their work requires many people to be working indoors in close quarters, their risk is going to be higher and they have to take more extreme measures to prevent transmission."
