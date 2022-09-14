Year of work on Cowlitz River Bridge deck begins with single lane closure on Tuesday

A year of partial closures and bridge deck replacement on the state Route 411 Cowlitz River Bridge begins Tuesday morning.

Washington Department of Transportation said utility crews will be doing a month of work on the bridge starting Tuesday. During the single-lane closure and utility work, flaggers will be used to help drivers navigate across the bridge.

This utility work is the first step in what the Washington Department of Transportation says will be a year-long, $7 million project to replace the concrete on the bridge deck and widen the bridge surface. The wider deck will include more room for a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge and traffic barriers between cars and bicycles.

The Cowlitz River Bridge was built in 1963, connecting A Street in Castle Rock to the west side of the Cowlitz River.

The repair work will result in single-lane closures for the duration of the project, as well as some full closures of the bridge on some weekends. Drivers are asked to use either Lexington Bridge Drive or state Route 506 as alternate routes.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hanahan said travel advisories will be issued to keep travelers informed of the more extensive bridge closures.