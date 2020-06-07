WSU master gardener plans workshop on raising vegetables

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Washington State University Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will discuss what vegetables will do well in your garden during on online workshop from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will learn what to plant where and what it takes to maintain healthy plants. Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information. A 20-minute presentation is followed by questions.

The program can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners

