WSU master gardener plans workshop on raising vegetables
Washington State University Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will discuss what vegetables will do well in your garden during on online workshop from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will learn what to plant where and what it takes to maintain healthy plants. Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information. A 20-minute presentation is followed by questions.

The program can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone.  The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners

