WSU goes online-only for fall

Two Washington State University campuses will be going online this fall, the university announced Thursday. Students attending either Pullman or Vancouver will miss out on face-to-face instruction as the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

No decisions have yet been announced for WSU’s other three campuses, located in Everett, Spokane and the Tri-Cities.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic just doesn’t allow for face-to-face instruction right now. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Clark County, the state of Washington and nationally. Continuing distance learning helps keep us healthy and safe, and that is our number-one priority,” said Mel Netzhammer, chancellor of WSU Vancouver, in a press release.

Netzhammer added that WSU Vancouver students and faculty could expect an email shortly that would provide information for how to access necessary resources.

In Pullman, WSU plans to open college-owned apartments as planned, with dorms opening on Aug. 15 to students with demonstrated need to live on campus. Limited food service and occupation limits in dining halls will be in effect as well.

