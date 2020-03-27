WSP Memorial Foundation accepting donations for Schaffer family

The Washington State Patrol is directing those who wish to donate to the family of a slain trooper to its memorial foundation.

The WSP cannot accept monetary donations on behalf of the family of Justin Schaffer, a 28-year-old trooper who authorities say was struck and killed by a fleeing robbery suspect Tuesday in Chehalis. Instead, donations can be made to the non-profit Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation, which will forward 100% of donations to the Schaffer family.

Donations can be made by:

• Making a deposit into the “Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation” account at any Chase Bank Branch. “Schaffer Family Donation” should be noted on the check note line.

• Donating through Zelle using your own bank's mobile app. Use the WSPMF number: 360-697-4411, or email: wspmemorialfoundation@gmail.com.

• Mailing a check made out to WSPMF with “Schaffer Family Donation” on the note line to WSPMF, PO Box 7544, Olympia, WA 98507.

Flowers or cards for the Schaffer family can be mailed to the Chehalis WSP Office at 850 NW Louisiana Ave, Chehalis, WA 98532.

