WSP investigation finds DOC followed procedure in Munger's killing

Goldsby told reporters that he tried to keep his composure but was pushed over the edge that day when Munger gave him details of his crimes. Goldsby also claimed he told a corrections officer that he needed a new cellmate and tried to communicate with staff again by using a warning button in his cell.

According to WSP's report, detectives "were not aware of an attempt to notify staff of cellmate concerns by either Goldsby or Munger."

The buttons in Goldsby's and other inmate cells only work during lockdowns, so there was no way to determine if he pushed it, WSP found. Regardless, Goldsby would have been free at the time to leave his cell and contact prison staff directly, an officer said.

An inmate overheard a conversation after Goldsby was taken to his cell, but that inmate said the discussion was normal and "like they were buddies," according to the WSP investigation.

The inmate "said he overheard talk of Goldsby's mother ... between Munger and Goldsby. (The inmate) said he was surprised they appeared to know each other, and told (an officer) that in all his time in the prison he had never seen inmates housed together that knew each other. (The inmate) stated he didn't think there were any problems between the two because there was no indication," according to the investigation.