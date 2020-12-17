WSP: Driver lights himself, his vehicle on fire on I-5 near Kelso

Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating an apparent case of arson involving a man who lit himself and his vehicle on fire Thursday morning.

The incident sent the man to the hospital and temporarily closed northbound Interstate 5 near Exit 39 to Kelso, according to a news release

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to a report about a car fire that came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Dispatchers told the crew that WSP was already on the scene and that the vehicle, a Jaguar, was fully engulfed in flames, according to a release.

When firefighters arrived, they found the on-fire Jaguar and a WSP trooper arresting the driver, who the trooper said had been on fire, too.

The trooper told fire crews that when he had arrived, the driver had started a fire inside the car, whch was burning uncontrollably. Then the man had filled his pockets with paper and lit himself on fire, as well.

The trooper subdued the driver and stamped out the fire on his clothing, the release says. Cowlitz 2 firefighters extinguished the car fire shortly after arriving to the scene.