WSDOT shares draft of final Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection

State transportation officials have pinned down a rough final design for an improved Oregon Way-Industrial Way intersection. But the $98 million project still exceeds its available funding, and the start of construction of the already long-discussed project still is at least three years off.
The latest design proposes raising the intersection above the rail line using dirt. The BNSF rail line would be routed slightly south of the intersection and flow under simple bridges on Industrial Way east of the intersection and Oregon Way south of the intersection.
Essentially the plan is to lift the intersection to separate rail and car traffic, but otherwise the roadway and turn lanes largely will remain configured as they are now.
Although it lacks some of the “conveniences” of previous, more expensive designs, planners with the Washington State Department of Transportation say the new proposal meets all the original goals of the project. They estimate that it will cut wait times and congestion at the intersection by about 25% during peak traffic hours, as well as create a safer, more predictable commute for drivers. (A formal traffic study is underway but not complete.)
“The train doesn’t have to wait. They can do their thing, and we can do our thing,” said Devin Reck, WSDOT’s regional assistant administrator for development and delivery. “And any time you can take away those interactions … it’s just a much safer environment to be in.”
WSDOT expects the new intersection to save 23.9 million hours of travel time for cars and trucks, reduce total crashes and decrease fuel consumption by $6.2 million over the next 20 years. The project also paves the way to add thousands of jobs at the Port of Longview’s Barlow Point property in West Longview once it’s developed for industrial or commercial tenants and has rail service that is not delayed at the Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection.
“Any improvements to traffic flow at that intersection are improvements to traffic flow at the Port of Longview,” said Bill Burton, the port’s director of facilities and engineering. Burton also serves on the technical advisory committee for the intersection project.
“The rail is a lot of the gist of this in the first place,” Burton added. “We’ve seen congestion and traffic at that intersection, and it’s much more so when we have a train that goes through the intersection. ... I think WSDOT has done a great job of taking a very difficult design and a very difficult project and distilling it down to at least its most simple and least expensive solution.”
WSDOT estimates that the raised intersection will cost $98 million. While that’s significantly less than earlier designs, it’s still more than that $85 million budget available for the project.
The City of Longview applied for three $13.4 million grants to fill the funding gap. It was denied one, but decisions on the other two are pending.
WSDOT also plans to “fine-tune” the design to cut costs. Shifting the roadway slightly, for example, could preserve access to businesses in the area and eliminate the need and cost of buying land and relocating shop.
“There is no doubt we will have to make property acquisitions, but acquiring property and relocating those businesses to other places is very expensive. So we are trying to find ways to keep current businesses in their locations,” said Joanna Lowrey, WSDOT Kelso-area engineer. “If there is a way to keep from having to buy property or kick people out, we are saving money.”
If all goes as planned, Lowrey expects preliminary design to finish next summer and construction to start in spring 2023.
Burton, the port representative, said he thinks the design is the best solution, and the one most likely to get an OK from all of the involved stakeholders.
“I know we are closer now than we’ve ever been before. This a project we can actually put on the ground,” he said.
The Legislature first awarded $85 million for the project in 2015. Preliminary design work has been underway since then.
WSDOT spokeswoman Tamara Greenwell said design has taken so long because many different groups have a stake in the project, and engineers must consider how any changes affect those groups.
“It seems like a simple solution, effectively taking the current intersection up in the air. … It’s taken a long time to get there because there are so many pieces of threading the needle to get it right and really get the best bang for the dollar and investment,” she said.
Ted Sprague, President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, called it “walking a tightrope.”
“We want to make sure we have the best design for future (economic and business) development, but at the same time, we don’t want to do anything to cause harm to our existing employers. I think that’s part of the reason it takes so much time,” Sprague said.
Initial proposals ran the rail line directly underneath the intersection using six complex bridges, and it added a complicated web of roads that preserved access to all the current businesses in the area.
Some of the cost-cutting measures meant getting rid of “wants,” or improvements beyond the basic “needs” and goals of the project, Reck said. The new design does not include as many bridges, nor does it feature the special business access roads.
“Those are added costs. Even though it would be nice to be able to (keep businesses connected), it isn’t necessary to meet the purpose and the need. And in the end it’s one of the big things we had to cut,” Lowrey said.
WSDOT sent informational brochures about the projects to residents in the area. The mailing includes illustrations of the proposed design and explanations in English and Spanish.
“There’s been a lot of work happening behind the scenes. A lot of highly technical work. … So this is just another step in bringing people along,” Reak said. “It’s been a decent chunk of time while this work has evolved, and we’re at a space where we are getting closer to a project that’s in budget and meets the purpose and need.”
