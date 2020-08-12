WSDOT shares draft of final Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection

“It seems like a simple solution, effectively taking the current intersection up in the air. … It’s taken a long time to get there because there are so many pieces of threading the needle to get it right and really get the best bang for the dollar and investment,” she said.

Ted Sprague, President of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, called it “walking a tightrope.”

“We want to make sure we have the best design for future (economic and business) development, but at the same time, we don’t want to do anything to cause harm to our existing employers. I think that’s part of the reason it takes so much time,” Sprague said.

Initial proposals ran the rail line directly underneath the intersection using six complex bridges, and it added a complicated web of roads that preserved access to all the current businesses in the area.

Some of the cost-cutting measures meant getting rid of “wants,” or improvements beyond the basic “needs” and goals of the project, Reck said. The new design does not include as many bridges, nor does it feature the special business access roads.