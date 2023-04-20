Washington State Department of Transportation workers will return to the Lewis and Clark Bridge today from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to reinforce the temporary emergency repairs that shut down the bridge last week.

Unlike last week, travelers can drive across the bridge, as WSDOT will only narrow the lanes to allow crews to work.

WSDOT advises drivers that there will be delays due to work being performed.

This Sunday, the bridge will be closed for motorists for 90 minutes for the Rainier2Longview 10K Bridge Run.