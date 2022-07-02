WSDOT: Lewis and Clark Bridge to close in 2023 for up to six days

Officials say the Lewis and Clark Bridge has to fully close for up to six days in 2023 to repair joints at both ends of the structure that spans the Columbia River between Longview and Rainier. A date to close the bridge has not been set.

In addition to completely closing for six days, only one lane of the two-lane bridge is expected to be open for roughly several weeks, the department says.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is the only major crossing of the Columbia River in the 90-mile stretch between the Interstate 5 bridge that spans from Vancouver to Portland and the Astoria Megler Bridge near the coast. An average of 21,400 vehicles crossed the Lewis and Clark Bridge on a daily basis in 2021, according to state traffic count data.

Meeting

The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to meet with public officials and the general public over the next few months to discuss the timing and impacts of the closure.

Organizations impacted by the closure, like businesses and city and county leaders, plan to meet with Washington State Department of Transportation officials on July 12. Other people invited to the meeting include emergency responders, school districts and "any other group that serves the community," according to WSDOT.

WSDOT reports staff will release a survey about how local residents use the bridge soon after the meeting and hold a public meeting about the closure by the end of summer.

"We are proactively planning for impacts to business, commuters, and freight haulers and holding broad community conversations to help make this project as successful and smooth as possible," WSDOT wrote in an email earlier this week.

Bridge expansion joints connect the bridge surface to the main road and allow the bridge's concrete to slightly expand and contract without cracking. The joints on the Lewis and Clark Bridge have become rigid over years of use, though WSDOT says the bridge remains safe to cross.

The bridge will need to fully close for up to six days to allow the concrete covering the joints to dry, WSDOT says. The bridge will be reduced to a single lane for construction work before and after the full closure, leading to nearly a month of total travel delays.

A WSDOT spokeswoman said they will announce the dates for the bridge closure and other work once a contractor has been hired.

