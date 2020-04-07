WSDOT extends studded tire removal deadline again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Washington State Department of Transportation once again extended the studded tire removal deadline due to COVID-19 concerns and the statewide stay-at-home order.

Drivers now have until May 15 to remove studded tires, according to a news release. Usually the deadline is set for March 31, though WSDOT had previously extended the deadline to April 30.

“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’ ” WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns — and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”

Drivers who can remove their studded tires ahead of the deadline should do so to prevent pavement damage and limit crowds at tire removal services, the release said.

WSDOT will re-evaluate the situation near May 15. If no additional extensions are required, drivers with studded tires would face a $136 fine starting May 16.

