WSDOT closes part of US 12, SR 123 Friday due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close sections of highway near the south side of Mount Rainier National Park on Friday afternoon.

U.S. 12 from Skate Creek Road in Packwood to the top of White Pass will be closed in both directions. Crews are also closing the full length of State Route 123 between U.S. 12 and State Route 410. People are asked to avoid the area.

Local traffic is allowed because of the potential need for evacuations in the area, according to WSDOT.

The Forest Service requested the closures Friday, as smoke from the Goat Rocks fire burning about seven miles northeast of Packwood is making visibility difficult.

The fire in the northeast corner of Gifford Pinchot National Forest had burned 150 acres as of Friday afternoon. Lightning sparked the blaze on Aug. 9, and fire activity picked up this month during hot, dry, windy weather.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, Lewis County Emergency Management issued evacuation orders for Goat Rock, High Valley and Timberline. Evacuees can go to White Pass School at 516 Silverbrook Road in Randle.

The Packwood area was at a level two status, asked to be ready to evacuate a at moment's notice. Area residents can follow the Lewis County Emergency Management's Facebook page for evacuation updates.