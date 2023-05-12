The county is looking for a person to write an against statement for a ballot proposition in the upcoming primary election regarding the Kalama fire department.

In the county voters' guide, "for" and "against" statements will be listed for each proposition on the ballot for the Aug. 1, 2023, primary election.

Specifically, the Cowlitz County auditor is seeking people to serve on the “against” committee for a property tax levy for fire protection and emergency medical services for Fire Protection District No. 5.

Committee members must be registered voters in Cowlitz County and should reside within the district, according to the auditor. Members will be responsible for preparing a statement for the voters’ guide advocating rejection of the proposition.

To serve on the committee, contact the Cowlitz County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Wednesday by email at elections@cowlitzwa.gov or phone at 360-577-3005.