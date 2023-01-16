 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Workforce Southwest Washington taking applications for employee training grants

  • 0
STK computer, typing.jpg

Southwest Washington businesses can apply for grants to reimburse employee training costs. 

Workforce Southwest Washington is taking applications from companies in Cowlitz, Clark and Wahkiakum counties through March 31.

Applications must demonstrate that the training is designed to increase the competitiveness of the company and workforce. Instructions and more information are available at https://bit.ly/3iNyk3J

Award amounts depend on availability of funds, company size and quality of training proposed, including training outcomes. 

People are also reading…

Funds are available to manufacturing, health care, construction, technology, and professional, scientific and technical service companies. Training should enhance worker skills in high-demand jobs, as defined by Workforce Southwest Washington. Companies not in these sectors but with open positions that fall into a high-demand occupation may still be eligible.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News