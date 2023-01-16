Workforce Southwest Washington taking applications for employee training grants

Southwest Washington businesses can apply for grants to reimburse employee training costs.

Workforce Southwest Washington is taking applications from companies in Cowlitz, Clark and Wahkiakum counties through March 31.

Applications must demonstrate that the training is designed to increase the competitiveness of the company and workforce. Instructions and more information are available at https://bit.ly/3iNyk3J.

Award amounts depend on availability of funds, company size and quality of training proposed, including training outcomes.

Funds are available to manufacturing, health care, construction, technology, and professional, scientific and technical service companies. Training should enhance worker skills in high-demand jobs, as defined by Workforce Southwest Washington. Companies not in these sectors but with open positions that fall into a high-demand occupation may still be eligible.