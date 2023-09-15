New board members with local ties have been added to a state nonprofit that uses federal funds to help Washingtonians find work.

Workforce Southwest Washington welcomed Nick Massie, Ebony Price and Bill Sauters Jr. to the Board of Directors in June. The board consists mostly of representatives of local businesses and business organizations.

Massie is a trainer for Rotschy Inc. and represents the private sector and business in Clark County. He serves on several boards and advisory councils including the Cowlitz County Building and Planning Advisory Council, the Southwest Washington Contractors Association Advisory Council, the SWCA Education Committee, the La Center School Advisory Council and the Battle Ground Advisory Council.

Price is the Assistant Director of Healthcare for Service Employees International Union, Local 49, and represents organized labor. She is a medical assistant with 12 years of clinical experience and a degree in healthcare administration.

Sauters is the Washington State Area Representative for the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers and represents organized labor. He has experience in the trades and serves on several local labor councils including the Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers Washington Area Council.