Crews are scheduled Monday to start stabilizing the slope and cleaning the site of the May 14 landslide on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway that damaged the road and is blocking access to Johnston Ridge Observatory.

The highway will remain closed past the Coldwater Lake recreation area for the rest of the summer and no timeline for a permanent replacement for the Spirit Lake Outlet Bridge is in place, Washington State Department of Transportation reports.

The work starting Monday will help people retrieve stranded vehicles located past the debris, as well as allow engineers access to redesign the area.

The Forest Service has opened Coldwater Science and Learning Center as an alternative to Johnston Ridge Observatory’s theater and exhibits. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week through October.