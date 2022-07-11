Work on state Route 432, East Industrial Way, California Way to cause delays this week

Drivers should expect delays this week at the intersections of state Route 432, California Way and East Industrial Way as construction work nears completion, according to the city of Longview.

Crews are working on the intersection through Aug. 31 to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the roads and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, Longview officials report.

A single lane of state Route 432 in each direction will be closed overnight Monday, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. The signal will be turned off at 7 p.m. and flaggers will control both intersections.

From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, the right turn lane of East Industrial Way will be closed for paving and traffic will be shifted into the left turn lane for all movements.

From 6 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, a single lane of SR 432 in both directions will be closed for paving between the railroad crossing and west of the California Way intersection. The signal will be turned off at 7 p.m. and flaggers will control both intersections.

The new roadway will be temporarily striped until the pavement is cured enough to allow permanent striping.

Once the work is complete, the area will follow a new traffic lane configuration.