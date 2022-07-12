Work on Spirit Lake access road to prevent flooding begins after appeal denied

A project that includes building a temporary road through Mount St. Helens' Pumice Plain began July 1 and is set to continue through the fall after a court case challenging the project was closed in June.

The road is part of the U.S. Forest Service's plan to replace an old intake gate at the lake that helps protect the downstream communities from catastrophic floods.

In March 2021, a coalition of researchers and conservation organizations challenged the plan to build the temporary access road, saying the service has not done the proper environmental assessments or adequately weighed the importance of research on the monument or the damage the road will cause.

In late December, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Bryan, of the Western District Court of Washington, ruled in favor of the Forest Service, writing that the agency complied with requirements and properly considered the consequences of the work. The plaintiffs appealed on Jan. 29, and on June 13 a jury denied the appeal, closing the case, according to court documents.

When Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, debris blocked the historic outflow of Spirit Lake, raising the water level 200 feet. Engineers built a tunnel in 1985 to drain the lake and to prevent a catastrophic flood, but the tunnel is 35 years old and its gate needs repairs and upgrades.

The project includes repairing an unpaved forest road — mostly used for nonmotorized public vehicles — then building a new temporary access road so construction workers can reach the lake to replace the gate. The project also includes taking samples of the the debris blockage.

The four- or five-year construction project will have four phases. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage the contract for the Forest Service and estimates the project cost will be around $20 million. Construction of the 3.4-mile temporary access road, replacing the intake flow gate and other work will begin in 2023, according to the Forest Service.

As part of phase one, the Forest Service awarded a construction contract to improve the Forest Road 99 Extension, the 2-mile section from Windy Ridge Viewpoint to the researcher parking area. The road is closed to public motorized vehicles, and during the project, access will be coordinated by forest personnel.

Forest Road 99 Extension/#207 — the mostly nonmotorized road usually open to the public for hiking or mountain biking — will be closed on weekdays and open on weekends through the end of the year, according to the Forest Service. The closure begins at 6 a.m. Mondays and continues until noon Fridays. Windy Ridge Interpretive site, which is just north of the closure, remains open to visitors seven days a week.

The closure starts at the gate of Forest Road 99 Extension at the Windy Ridge Interpretive Site at milepost 16.3 and continues to the junction of the Abraham Trail #216D at milepost 17.8.

Visitors can expect to see large construction equipment and materials, culvert replacements and widening of corners, according to the Forest Service. Rock hauling will occur on Forest Road 99. The Forest Service advises visitors to use caution when traveling to the area.