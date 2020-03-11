Work continues on SR 4 landslide repairs

State transportation officials still are working to stabilize the hillside along State Route 4 west of Cathlamet, even though physical work has paused in the area where a Jan. 23 slide closed the highway for nearly three weeks.

The state’s 30-day emergency contract with Nutter Corp. to clear debris ended Tuesday. The emergency allowed the state Department of Transportation to speed up the contracting process to begin immediately, WSDOT spokeswoman Tamara Greenwell said Wednesday.

“Anything that’s existing after that 30-day time frame has to be completed during a regular contract, which requires us to go out to bid so it’s fair,” Greenwell said.

WSDOT is preparing a new contract for long-term hillside stabilization that will then be put out to bid. Officials also are working on environmental permitting.

In the meantime, one lane of SR4 will remain open with metered traffic lights. Shipping containers put along the roadway as a i bulwark against more sliding are still in place,

About 50,000 cubic yards of rocks, soil and dirt sluiced off KM mountain on Jan. 23 — enough to fill 3,500 dump trucks, according to WSDOT.