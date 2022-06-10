WordFest restarts June 14 at Keebler Coffee Roasters in Longview's Roxy Theater.

Five local writers will read from their works from 6 to 8 p.m. June 14 at Keebler Coffee Roasters in the Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview. The event is free and open to the public.

Retired internist PJ Peterson will read from her fourth in the Dr. Julia Fairchild mysteries, “One Will Too Many.” In the book, Dr. Fairchild is invited to a charity gala where she meets young banker Jay Morrison. The next day he is found dead from alcohol poisoning. Fairchild’s deputy sheriff nephew who is investigating the death asks for her help. It is discovered the wealthy banker has a long list of secrets and further inquiries show there may have been many people who had a beef with him.

Elaine Cockrell, a retired English teacher and former Huntington Middle School principal, will read from her historic novel “Shrug of the Shoulders.” The book is about the internment of Japanese Americans in the Pacific Northwest during World War II and follows the story of the Yano and Mita families and their experiences in the internment camps and working in the Eastern Oregon sugar beet fields.

Poets Karen Bonaudi and Robert Griffin will read selections of their poetry. She is the past president of the Washington Poets Association and author of the poetry collection, “Editing a Vapor Trail.”

Griffin is a recipient of the Shakespeare Award of Excellence and several Rattle Awards.

Mary Lyons, a local poet, essayist and activist, ends the evening with her thoughts on Flag Day 2022, which is June 14.

Because of COVID-19, it is recommended attendees be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

For details on WordFest, which meets the second Tuesday of each month at Keebler Coffee and through the donation of space made available by the Roxy Theater, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.

