WordFest, a monthly gathering of readers and writers, is set to showcase the history of the region at its event on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 1428 22nd Ave., Longview.

One of the featured presenters at WordFest will be Hal Calbom, writer, educator, and filmmaker who grew up in Longview. Calbom will be reading an excerpt from his latest work, “Empire of Trees,” a captivating history of Longview.

Rebekah Anderson, a native Washingtonian, will read from her historical novel, “The Grand Promise.” Set in the 1930s, the book explores the profound impact of the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam on the communities along the Columbia River.

Additionally, Tom Larsen, an author in the crime genre, will share an excerpt from his mystery novel, “Stealing History.” The book follows the journey of Wilson Salinas, who returns to Ecuador after a 15-year absence in the United States.

Following the presentations, there will be an open mic session, providing an opportunity for aspiring writers and avid readers to share their own works and experiences.

The event will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and it is open to the public free of charge.

For further details, interested individuals can contact Alan Rose at www.alan-rose.com.