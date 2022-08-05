WordFest celebrates storytelling through film Aug. 9

Three guests will discuss their work or read from their books from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. The free WordFest event is open to the public.

Astoria filmmaker Ron Walker will discuss filmmaking as a form of storytelling and will show excerpts from films he has made over the past 40 years.

He began working in films as the resident “film composer” at Portland’s Film Loft in the 1970s. He learned the filmmaking craft, was involved in film shoots at numerous locations and also learned the editing process. In the 1980s, he began making his own films. First, he shot on Super 8 film, then moved on to a video camera. Many of his films are documentaries about musicians, artists, historians, dancers and poets who have told their stories through creative expression, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Dan Myers, a longtime Kelso resident, will read from his first novel, “Kill the Rich,” a murder mystery.

Myers, who grew up west of Longview and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1961, is a computer programmer and system analyst. He began programming computers in 1964 “when computers filled entire rooms and had less power than today’s smart phone,” he is quoted in the press release. Myers has lived in Kelso the past 38 years and served on the Kelso City Council for 10 years.

Myers’ book is about Steve Mattick, a man desperate to save his job in a weakening job market. Mattick believes his only option is to kill the chief executive officer who wants to move the company to Mexico. To avert suspicion, Mattick creates a plot to make it look like a serial killer is targeting wealthy people. Detective Stout, who relies on his years of experience, suspects Mattick even when evidence points in other directions. The story follows Mattick’s disturbing plan as the hoped-for copycat murders begin to cloud the investigation, notes the release.

Cody Rothwell, a school teacher, songwriter and spiritual life coach, will read from his book, “The Mystic Shift.”

Rothwell, who was raised an evangelical Christian, underwent a spiritual transformation in 2010 that led to his breaking free from conventional Christianity and embarking on the mystical path of Christianity, states the press release.

“Christianity is not about religion, it is about relationship,” Rothwell is quoted in the release.

He argues in his book that Christianity is at a major crossroads in the 21st century, and that Christians have the opportunity to either implement the relational teachings of Jesus or risk losing credibility in the much-larger spiritual community.

In his book, he introduces 10 “mindset shifts” away from religious attachment, focusing instead on having a transformative relationship with God.

“Once Christians make the conscious shift from religion to relationship, Christianity will once again become an attractive pathway for the modern spiritual seeker,” he is quoted in the release.

A Seattle Pacific University graduate, Rothwell was trained in Christian meditation through the Mystical Church of Christ. He is the founder and director of The Center for Divine Encounter (CDE), a newly established interfaith spiritual center focusing on interfaith relationships, spiritual and healing practices, and community outreach.

He lives in Castle Rock with his wife and two daughters.

Because of COVID-19, it is recommended attendees be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

For details on WordFest, which meets the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.