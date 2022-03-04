Woodland's Love Street Playhouse reopens its doors with comedy 'Beau Jest'

Woodland’s Love Street Playhouse reopens its doors March 11 with the James Sherman comedy farce “Beau Jest.”

“It is with an overabundance of enthusiasm, excitement and a Big Fat COVID hangover” that Love Street Playhouse announces the reopening of its doors, Owner and Artistic Director Melinda Pallotta wrote in a press release submitted to The Daily News.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been!” she wrote.

The theater doors were closed March 13, 2020. She tried to open the playhouse a number of times, but the pandemic prevented it.

“There was a glimmer of hope in the summer of 2021 as we attempted to get the show ‘Shadowlands’ off the ground and once again got some pushback from this pesky virus,” she wrote. “Shadowlands” wound up being performed at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts in Longview “to a rousing success,” Managing Director Lou Pallotta said in the press release.

“And now we’re back and ready for a fun-filled year of great comedy and drama! We can’t wait to see everyone again,” he said.

In “Beau Jest,” Sarah is a nice Jewish girl whose parents want her to marry a nice Jewish boy. Her parents have not met her boyfriend, an advertising executive named Chris Kringle. Sarah tells her parents she is dating a Jewish doctor, who they insist upon meeting.

Sarah plans a dinner party. Over Chris’ protests, she hires an escort service to send her a Jewish date to portray Dr. Steinberg. They instead send an aspiring actor, Bob Schroeder, who agrees to impersonate the doctor. He is convincing in his role, Sarah’s parents are enraptured and soon Sarah falls for Bob.

Cast and creative team

The cast includes Portland resident Kilee Rheinsburg plays Sarah, Longview resident Adam Pithan plays Bob (aka Dr. Steinberg), Longview resident Larry E. Fox plays Sarah’s dad Abe, Vancouver resident Sharon Mann plays Sarah’s mom Miriam, Vancouver resident Wayne Yancey plays Sarah’s doubting brother Joel and Portland resident Evan Adent plays Chris.

Vancouver resident Brenda McGinnis is the director. Melinda Pallotta is the producer and set designer. Lou Pallotta, Love Street Playhouse co-owner, is the managing director. Mikail Nordquist of Longview is in charge of lighting and design. Corrie Graham is the director’s assistant. Longview resident Lorraine Little is in charge of costume design and Katya Leuthold is the production stage manager.

The 2022 lineup

Up next at the playhouse is “The Explorators Club”followed by a Sherlock Holmes twist, “Miss Holmes.” Ending the year will be the Christmas show “A Nice Family Gathering.”

