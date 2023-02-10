Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation received a $5,000 grant from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation's Community Grants program in support of the library's summer reading program.
The regional library system has 15 branches, including in Woodland, Yacolt and Yale.
In Woodland, officials are working on building a 7,500-square-foot building at the corner of Goerig Street and Lakeshore Drive and the groundbreaking is slated for June.
