Woodland voters approve fire annexation in Prop 1 results
Nearly three-quarters of voters in Woodland and north Clark County approved annexing the area into the Clark County Fire & Rescue district in initial primary election returns Tuesday night.

The proposition carried 72.75% support, or 710 votes. 

Annexing into the fire district will allow Woodland residents to vote on district matters like bonds, levies and commissioners.

