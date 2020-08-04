Woodland voters approve fire annexation in Prop 1 results

Return to homepage ×
Nearly three-quarters of voters in Woodland and north Clark County approved annexing the area into the Clark County Fire & Rescue district in initial primary election returns Tuesday night.
The proposition carried 72.75% support, or 710 votes.
Annexing into the fire district will allow Woodland residents to vote on district matters like bonds, levies and commissioners.
Alex Bruell
Reporter
