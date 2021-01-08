 Skip to main content
Woodland two-alarm fire displaces six, kills two puppies
Woodland two-alarm fire displaces six, kills two puppies

Woodland apartment file

Firefighters with Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue wait for the fire to cool piror to overhauling the building. 

 Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue

Six residents were displaced in a two-alarm Woodland apartment fire on Thursday, Jan. 7.

No people were injured but two puppies did not survive, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The fire destroyed two units and damaged three units of a one-story, six-plex apartment building.

At 5:13 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at 1307 Goerig St. in Woodland and responded within four minutes, according to a press release from the Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue.

The original responders called for backup when strong winds pushed “the fire into the unit next to the fire apartment and into the attic space,” stated the press release.

The responders broke the fire by cutting a long, narrow ventilation hole in the roof, known as a “trench-cut.” The older building did not have automatic sprinklers.

The police reported that the American Red Cross provided temporary housing for occupants. Nearby Grace Community Church opened its doors to residents until the Red Cross arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal's office.

Cowlitz County Fire District 1, Clark County Fire District 6, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Vancouver Fire Department assisted with the fire, with a total of 33 personnel.

