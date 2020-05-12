Woodland to cut, reduce five positions due to COVID-19

Woodland Mayor Will Finn on Tuesday announced plans to reduce or eliminate five city staff positions and impose mandatory furlough days once a month for most employees due to a projected $450,000 revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The eliminated positions include a part-time code enforcement position in the Community Development Department, a utility worker in the Public Works Department and a part-time employee and a full-time clerk from the Clerk/Treasurer Department.
In addition, an associate planner in the Community Development Department will go down to 20 hours a week. This employee recently brought in $67,000 in grants, which would help pay for the position, Finn said, and the work needs to be completed for the city to keep the grant.
All city employees were notified by the end of the day on Tuesday. Employees in the five impacted positions will have a chance to meet with Finn on Friday to make a case for why they are essential.
“When we look at revenue shortfalls, leaders have to make decisions for the greater good,” Finn said Tuesday. “We’re all upset by this. The reactions from some employees is that they are extremely upset.”
Instead of making smaller cuts now and needing to make more cuts in a few months, Finn said he hopes this will be the final action he needs to take.
“I’d rather deal with the situation at hand and move forward instead of leaving people on the edge when they come into work wondering, ‘Tomorrow, is it my turn?’ ” he said.
Including the furlough days, the changes result in a 20% staffing reduction of the city’s 35 employees, Finn said.
The changes would take effect on or before June 1. Mandatory furlough days will continue once a month “with no timeline to bring that back” for all employees except police officers and the planning employee whose hours were reduced.
“The question that keeps coming forward is will this be over in December? November? I don’t have an end date because I don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” Finn said. “We are moving forward with the expectation that this is an ongoing issue that we will keep evaluating.”
Woodland has an operating budget of a little more than $6 million, most of which is funded through sales tax. With business closures and stay-home orders, sales tax revenue is expected to take a huge hit.
Public safety makes up about half of the budget, leaving a pot of $3 million from which the city had to find the majority of the savings, Finn said.
The city has been talking about the revenue deficit over the past few weeks, he said. In a “last ditch effort,” Finn sent a letter to the county last week asking the commissioners to apply to reopen early. However, the county health official said Cowlitz County didn’t qualify for Gov. Jay Inslee’s program for counties to reopen early, Finn said.
Woodland initially estimated the city could face a $350,000 shortfall, but the projection increased after Inslee’s extension of the stay home order earlier this month.
The city already was “living paycheck to paycheck” even before the pandemic, Finn said.
“COVID-19 has pushed our hand to make tougher decisions,” he said.
He said he tried to be fair across all departments. Only the police officers will not face layoffs, hour reductions or furlough days. However, the police department still is reducing services and expenses to save money wherever possible, he said.
“Everybody knows I’m a (Washington State Patrol) trooper,” Finn said. He said he isn’t playing “favoritism” for the police department, “but I’m not willing to compromise public safety.”
The city also will eliminate all nonessential travel and training, as well as a $25,000 streetlight maintenance program.
“This is one of those really difficult situations. It’s not one of these things we want to charge into,” Finn said. “I hope the community understands as upsetting as this will be, it’s just as hard for us. We’re losing members of our family here for an extended period of time. We are feeling the pain as well, but I hope they understand we are trying to be appropriate with the dollars provided and adjusting appropriately.”
