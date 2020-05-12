Woodland to cut, reduce five positions due to COVID-19

“I’d rather deal with the situation at hand and move forward instead of leaving people on the edge when they come into work wondering, ‘Tomorrow, is it my turn?’ ” he said.

Including the furlough days, the changes result in a 20% staffing reduction of the city’s 35 employees, Finn said.

The changes would take effect on or before June 1. Mandatory furlough days will continue once a month “with no timeline to bring that back” for all employees except police officers and the planning employee whose hours were reduced.

“The question that keeps coming forward is will this be over in December? November? I don’t have an end date because I don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” Finn said. “We are moving forward with the expectation that this is an ongoing issue that we will keep evaluating.”

Woodland has an operating budget of a little more than $6 million, most of which is funded through sales tax. With business closures and stay-home orders, sales tax revenue is expected to take a huge hit.

Public safety makes up about half of the budget, leaving a pot of $3 million from which the city had to find the majority of the savings, Finn said.