Woodland teen hospitalized with eighth viral meningitis diagnosis

Elianna's stay in the Oregon Health and Sciences University hospital has been different this time because of the coronavirus. Only one visitor is allowed, which is hard for Neumann, a single mom with three other kids, including a son who is still nursing.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I appreciate the precautions for the safety of my child, other patients and caregivers," Neumann said. "But it definitely makes things difficult."

Elianna will take anti-viral medication for 10 to 21 days. Neumann hopes her daughter can leave the hospital once she's stable and continue treatment at home.

Neumann said before her daughter got sick she would wear a mask and gloves to the store, shop quickly, and immediately shower and wash her clothes after getting home.

"I didn't want to take the chance, even with all our precautions," she said.

Now that Elianna is back in the hospital, Neumann said meeting the family's basic needs, such as getting groceries, will be a struggle. Neumann said her father has been a "huge help" and has been staying with her other children, and she also has support from her church family.

"We'll do what we always do," she said. "Take it day by day."