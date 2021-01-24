Woodland TEAM high school expands access with donation for portable

“By adding on our building addition, we will be able to have an art studio for kids to get hands-on experience with photography, videography, graphic arts, crafts, painting and other visual arts,” she said.

The portable will be multipurpose, Vallaire said, as she also plans to use it as a music practice room. In the past, TEAM music classes have been mostly theory and history, with no space for a hands-on component.

“As a long-time musician myself, I know that the theory of music is not the part that inspires someone to play or write music,” Vallaire said. “Soon, our students will be able to learn about what scales look like on a piano keyboard, or how patterns repeat themselves when creating chords on guitar or ukulele. It’s the production of art and music that enraptures and motivates, and I’m thrilled that we will soon be able to offer that to our students.”

Another way the new space will help the staff support students is by adding a kitchen, so students can make meals and do science experiments.

Domingo said not only will the kitchen let them do more science experiments, but it will help them prepare meals for students. Already, she said the two teachers like to bring in Crockpot meals for students and started a food pantry.

