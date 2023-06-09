WOODLAND — Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of about 40 gallons of diesel from a construction business last month.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. May 5 at Stellar J Corporation at 1363 Down River Drive in the industrial area in Woodland.

Jeannie Gamble, a receptionist for Steller J, said the suspect used a hose to siphon the diesel fuel from an excavator.

Gamble, who said she gave footage of the theft to the police, told The Daily News the suspect was driving a Ford truck from the 1990s with a canopy over the bed.

According to the most recent diesel prices listed by AAA, the theft would have cost the company about $200. AAA reports the average cost of diesel in Longview was $4.96 as of Friday.

The Woodland Police Department asks people to call the department at 360-225-6965 with case number W23-4816 if they have information.