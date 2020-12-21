Woodland police asking for information after inflatable decorations slashed

Festive display slashed: Woodland police are asking for information after a group of teenagers slashed five inflatable Christmas decorations Sunday evening.
The Bonds decorate their Woodland estate with lights and inflatable decorations and open their gates for the public to drive through for free.
Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Woodland police responded to the vandalism report and discovered four to five teenagers slashed five extra-large inflatable decorations on the property, according to a Woodland Police Department Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the teenagers involved should contact the Woodland Police Department and reference case number W20-833.
— The Daily News
