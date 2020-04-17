You are the owner of this article.
Woodland police ask for help identifying Thursday theft suspect
Woodland police ask for help identifying Thursday theft suspect

Woodland police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Thursday theft from the Napa Auto Parts. 

At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday a man stole a $479 DeWalt impact drill kit from the store, according to the police department. The man got into a grey Mazda 5 with at least two additional occupants and fled. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 and reference case number W20-253. 

