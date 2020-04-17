Woodland police ask for help identifying Thursday theft suspect

Woodland police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Thursday theft from the Napa Auto Parts.
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday a man stole a $479 DeWalt impact drill kit from the store, according to the police department. The man got into a grey Mazda 5 with at least two additional occupants and fled.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 and reference case number W20-253.
