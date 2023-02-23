Love Street Playhouse in Woodland invites the community to take a vacation to the Mediterranean Sea by auditioning for their upcoming production of “Enchanted April” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 6. The production will be directed by Brenda McGinnis and is written by Matthew Barber.

Those interested in auditioning should arrive before 6:30 p.m. to fill out an audition form, bring a headshot, resume, and a personal calendar for conflicts. Love Street welcomes anyone interested to audition and all ethnicities are encouraged to audition for any role. Auditions will be held at Love Street Playhouse at 126 Loves Ave. in Woodland.

Adapted from the 1922 novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim, the story centers around a pair of London housewives who plan a getaway to a luxurious Italian villa, bringing along two stuffy, upper-class ladies to share the expense. “Enchanted April” is a charming comedy that portrays a different sort of “girls’ trip” than expected. Those interested can email questions to Melinda Pallotta at melinda@lovestreetplayhouse.com or visit www.lovestreetplayhouse.com/auditions.

The audition will include only cold readings from the script so there’s no need to prepare a monologue or make an appointment for the audition. All actors will need to learn to speak in a proper English accent. Love Street Playhouse strongly encourages those interested in auditioning to review the audition sides available on the website to familiarize themselves with the material before the audition.

Rehearsals for “Enchanted April” start in the middle of March and run four or five times a week until the show opens April 28. Performances run Thursday through Saturday evenings from April 28 to May 14, with the option of adding performances on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.