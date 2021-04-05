Woodland officials pitch Interstate 5 offramp intersection improvement project to Rep. Herrera Beutler

Woodland city officials Monday updated Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler on a stalled project to update an intersection along Interstate 5 and pitched it as a candidate for federal funding.

The project is currently at a standstill, like the traffic that often backs up entering the city at the Exit 21 off-ramp. The interchange at the south end of town handles traffic entering and exiting Interstate 5 at State Route 503, which is heavily congested, especially during the weekday rush hour.

As the city of Woodland and areas nearby in Cowlitz and Clark counties continue to grow, Woodland Mayor Will Finn said the intersection is the city’s “biggest headache.”

Finn said the city reached out to the Congresswoman a few weeks ago after learning the House brought back earmarks, which would allow lawmakers to request funds for projects in their home districts or states.

“It got us excited because it’s another avenue we could explore,” Finn said.

Unclear path

Herrera Beutler said Monday even without the area’s growth, the improvements are needed. But she said she doesn’t know how much funding will be available or when.