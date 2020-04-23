Woodland offers tips to parents: We don't expect you to be teachers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though students are learning at home for the rest of the year after the COVID-19 pandemic closed school buildings, Woodland school officials reassured parents that they are not expected to be teachers, but coaches and cheerleaders.

In a letter to parents, Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said parents should be "encouraging, guiding and (provide) the right conditions for your children to be successful."

"We will work with you and you with us to help your child to progress in learning during this difficult transition to remote learning," Green said.

Green made three suggestions for parents to help support their students.

The first is to provide a dedicated space for learning.

"Having a consistent environment, whether a bedroom, kitchen table or some other place where distractions can be limited is important to help students focus," Green said in the letter.

Second, a schedule or structure will help keeps students on track, Green said, and he encouraged parents to work with teachers to come up with a plan.

Finally, he said that overall communications with teachers is vital.