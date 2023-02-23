WOODLAND — Woodland Middle School's new running club is holding a 5K in March to benefit the afterschool club, which includes fifth- through eighth-grade students.
Clarissa Rinehart, middle school art teacher, created the club this year to encourage students to challenge themselves while also staying active, according to a press release.
“I want kids to love running because it’s a great way to stay active and healthy,” she said in the statement. “Additionally, when you’re an adult, it can be challenging to find team sports or other activities that require multiple people; running is something you can take part in where you don’t need anyone else to be successful at it.”
This year, Rinehart started an afterschool art and crafts club and the running club. While she wasn't sure how popular it would be, more than 20 kids turned out for running club, she said. The club is open to students with all activity and skill levels.
The students in the club will plan every element of the 5K, including designing the course, finding sponsors, designing T-shirts and managing the run on race day, according to the district. The students are planning the course to accommodate wheelchairs and other accessibility needs.
All proceeds raised from the inaugural Woodland Way 5K will benefit the running club, but Rinehart hopes to support nonprofits and charitable organizations in future years, the press release states.