If you go

What: Woodland Way 5K.

When: 9 a.m. March 25.

Where: The middle school's gymnasium, 755 Park St., Woodland.

Cost: Registration is $15 for adults, $10 for children 6- to 17-years-old and free for children 5 and younger. A family pass is available for $50. Registration includes snacks and raffle entries.

Info: Those interested can sign up online at bit.ly/WoodlandWay5K-2023.