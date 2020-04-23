You are the owner of this article.
Woodland Middle School recognized by state for second year
Woodland-Middle-School-receives-School-Recognition_inaugural-2019-year.jpg

Woodland Middle School Principal James Johnston (left) holds the 2019 SBE Recognition Banner with Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley (center) and Superintendent Michael Green (right). 

 Woodland Public Schools

Woodland Middle School has closed equity gaps and demonstrated "tremendous growth and achievement" in the past year, leading the state to recognize it as part of the Washington School Recognition Program.

This is the school's second year in a row winning recognition, according to a district press release. 

“The teachers, staff and students of Woodland Middle School have now demonstrated for two years straight their hard work teaching and learning,” Superintendent Michael Green said in a prepared statement. “This recognition acknowledges the incredible dedication of all of Woodland Public Schools’ staff to provide an excellent education for our community’s children.”

Schools are selected by the Washington State Board of Education, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Woodland Public Schools has the highest growth rate of student learning across all grades when compared to all school districts in both Clark and Cowlitz counties, according to a district press release. In the 2018-19 school year, nearly 52% of Woodland students had high growth in mathematics compared to the state average of about 34%. Likewise, 49% of Woodland students had high growth in English compared to the state average of just under 34%, the press release said.

