Woodland mayor, citing re-opening progress, rejects council resolution

Officers haven't ruled out enforcing the orders if they needed to, Kelly said. But their approach has been "about taking the least amount of enforcement (required) to help folks through this difficult time. And the least amount of enforcement is to educate and let people know ... these are the reasons we're trying to prevent large gatherings."

Finn said he also worried the resolution could confuse business owners, who might interpret it as license to disregard the governor's order. That could lead to businesses being fined or prosecuted by the state, Finn said.

According to the resolution, Inslee's orders have "caused undue hardship and financial loss to many small businesses, some of whom will never recover" from the financial strain of paying rent, taxes and other bills without a stable source of revenue. It also raised the concern that enforcing "potentially unconstitutional state laws" such as the stay-home order could open the city up to liability in a time when its own finances are spread thin.

DeeAnna Holland, a council member who opposed the resolution, and Finn both described the resolution as "political posturing" against the governor's office.