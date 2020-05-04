Woodland mayor asks for petition to reopen Cowlitz County

Woodland Mayor Will Finn Sunday asked Cowlitz County commissioners to petition the governor for special permission to open the county sooner than the rest of the state.
As part of his phased plan to reopen the state, Gov. Jay Inslee last week said 10 counties that have low cases of COVID-19, have small populations, have not had a new case in weeks and have no deaths will have a chance to open sooner than the rest of the state.
The counties include Garfield, Columbia, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Kittitas, Grays Harbor and Jefferson, according to a Q13 Fox report. Combined, their populations make up less than 3% of the state population. The counties will need to submit a reopening plan for approval.
Counties that were not listed — including Cowlitz — will have a chance in the coming weeks to apply under additional criteria, Inslee said, but they will have a high standard to meet. Cowlitz County has had no COVID deaths and no patients who are hospitalized with the disease, but its number of infections continues to rise and now stands at 60. That’s an increase of 14 cases — or 30% — just over the weekend.
"Although we may not agree with (the governor's) approach, we as leaders must comply with unreasonable processes at times," Finn wrote in his letter to commissioners. "With the assistance of the Cowlitz County Chief of Staff and his executive team, there should be no reason this petition to reopen cannot get accomplished quickly."
Finn announced in February that he plans to run as a Republican against incumbent Commissioner Arne Mortensen. He was elected Woodland mayor in 2015.
The commissioners already have signaled their frustration with the statewide closures. Prompted by a request from Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman, the commissioners last month approved a resolution asking Inslee to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on fishing, gun sales, worshiping and other activities prohibited under his stay-at-home order.
"The City of Woodland, along with the other cities in Cowlitz County, is suffering from the Governor’s executive order," Finn wrote in his letter. "We need to get our people back to work, countywide, in order to survive the tremendous negative financial impact this order is creating. I believe our businesses and religious organizations are capable of taking appropriate safety measures, similar to those taken at grocery stores, to keep our communities safe."
