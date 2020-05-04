Woodland mayor asks for petition to reopen Cowlitz County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Woodland Mayor Will Finn Sunday asked Cowlitz County commissioners to petition the governor for special permission to open the county sooner than the rest of the state.

As part of his phased plan to reopen the state, Gov. Jay Inslee last week said 10 counties that have low cases of COVID-19, have small populations, have not had a new case in weeks and have no deaths will have a chance to open sooner than the rest of the state.

The counties include Garfield, Columbia, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Kittitas, Grays Harbor and Jefferson, according to a Q13 Fox report. Combined, their populations make up less than 3% of the state population. The counties will need to submit a reopening plan for approval.

Counties that were not listed — including Cowlitz — will have a chance in the coming weeks to apply under additional criteria, Inslee said, but they will have a high standard to meet. Cowlitz County has had no COVID deaths and no patients who are hospitalized with the disease, but its number of infections continues to rise and now stands at 60. That’s an increase of 14 cases — or 30% — just over the weekend.